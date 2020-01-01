Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Nauman Ijaz dances his way into 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
He had a New Year's party with his sons

Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz danced his way into 2020 with his boys.

Taking to Instagram early Wednesday, he shared a video of himself shaking his leg on Indian song Aankh Marey along with his sons. “Having a New Year party with the boys,” he captioned his post.

In another Instagram post, Ijaz sent numerous wishes for his fans on New Year's Eve.

In past, the acting powerhouse has graced the screen with his brilliant performances in dramas such as Sang-e-mar mar, O Rangreza, Mera Saaein and Khan.

Ijaz is gearing up for a web series headed by Kashif Nisar. It will also star Saba Qamar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Naumaan Ijaz NewYear
 
