Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony

She performed on a Noor Jehan song

Wearing a black top with a maroon and gold skirt, the actor performed to Noor Jehan’s Dildar Sadqay and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jo Mere at the International Pakistan Prestige Awards.

The event took place in Oslo, Norway on Saturday.

Celebrities such as Maya Ali, Sadaf Kanwal, Aima Baig, Hania Aamir, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zeba Bakhtiar, Kubra Khan, Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman, Shahroz Sabzwari, Adnan Siddiqui, Asad Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani, Momal Sheikh, Hira Mani, Javed Sheikh, Feroz Khan and Ali Zafar are in Norway for the awards.

They shared pictures on social media, keeping fans updated with their trip.

The IPPA is regarded as one of the country’s biggest showbiz awards, attracting nominations from entertainment TV channels and the film industry. The celebrities will be given awards in 30 different categories ranging from fashion, film, TV, dance and music.

Last year, the second International Pakistan Prestige Awards ceremony were held in London.