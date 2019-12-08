Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony

52 mins ago
She performed on a Noor Jehan song

Zara Noor Abbas has proved that she is not just a good actor, but a great dancer too.

Wearing a black top with a maroon and gold skirt, the actor performed to Noor Jehan’s Dildar Sadqay and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jo Mere at the International Pakistan Prestige Awards.

The event took place in Oslo, Norway on Saturday.

Celebrities such as Maya Ali, Sadaf Kanwal, Aima Baig, Hania Aamir, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zeba Bakhtiar, Kubra Khan, Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman, Shahroz Sabzwari, Adnan Siddiqui, Asad Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani, Momal Sheikh, Hira Mani, Javed Sheikh, Feroz Khan and Ali Zafar are in Norway for the awards.

They shared pictures on social media, keeping fans updated with their trip.

The IPPA is regarded as one of the country’s biggest showbiz awards, attracting nominations from entertainment TV channels and the film industry. The celebrities will be given awards in 30 different categories ranging from fashion, film, TV, dance and music.

Last year, the second International Pakistan Prestige Awards ceremony were held in London.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
dance Zara Noor Abbas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Hair, Treatment
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.