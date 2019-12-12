Zainab Chottani bridal in demand after Ayeza iconic slap scene

Meray Paas Tum Ho is all the rage these days on social media. From a sudden boost to the Pakistan Stock Exchange to viral slaps, the drama has gained major popularity in just three months.

While countless memes and reactions about the show are trending on Twitter every week, Mehwish’s (Ayeza Khan) bridal dress is setting new goals for 2020’s summer weddings.

Photo: Zainab Chottani/ Instagram

In the latest episode, Mehwish had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, Shehwar’s first wife returned from the US and slapped Mehwish as soon as she saw her.

While the slap echoed all over social media, people also posted screenshots of her bridal outfit and inquired which designer’s bridal it is and how they could buy one.

Ayeza donned a bridal ensemble by Pakistani designer Zainab Chottani. Little did Chottani know that her jora is about to get so famous.

“I have received an influx of queries about the already bestseller bridal dress,” the designer told SAMAA Digital.

“Since we are overbooked till April 2020, people are pre-booking the same dress for their weddings in June and July,” said Chottani.

Photo: Zainab Chottani/ Instagram

It was just a usual day for Chottani when Meray Paas Tum Ho’s team visited her studio for a shoot. “They wanted to shoot the pre-wedding sequel in our studio when Mehwish goes for wedding shopping,” said the designer. “Later they borrowed the dress for the most iconic slap sequel.”

During the shoot, the drama’s team insisted that they will quote Rs3 million as the price of the dress in the scene, as the drama is watched by the masses.

But, Chottani refused, saying it was too low a price for the Rs7.95 million outfit.

Both the producers and Chottani agreed to mention Rs6.5 million as the price of the bridal wear in the episode.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay. The serial features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.