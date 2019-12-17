Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz share their ‘humorous’ wedding card

Pakistan’s favourite star couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have finally decided to tie the knot. The couple confirmed their wedding date with a hilarious invitation card.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

Since their engagement, fans have been anxious to know when the big day would come for these two love birds. The answer to that question has finally been answered!

Taking to Instagram, the starlets shared their wedding invite confirming that the two will be tying the knot on December 28, 2019.

This card is indeed the funniest thing you will read today. It shows an adorable illustration of the lovebirds and says “Khadim sahab ka larka Yasir and Aziz sahab ki larki Iqra.”

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s wedding invite is simple and super cute. They have also started trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique. “We have not decided any honeymoon destination, however, we are shortlisting countries with more beaches,” he said.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

