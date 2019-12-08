Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Fashion

Winter brides, take inspiration from red and gold BCW looks

1 hour ago
Urwa Hocane walks the ramp looking like a dream

Every year, Bridal Couture Week (BCW) graces us with some festive looks so that brides can get inspiration for their outfits.

The theme for BCW Day 2 revolved around shades of reds and gold. Here are some of our favourite looks.

Urwa Hocane stunned in a crimson red bridal outfit, with a mid-length kameez and lengha. Her jewelry also complemented her look.

Mawra Hocane, Juggan Kazim, and Sanam Jung also graced the show.

Mawra stopped the show for Sadaf Amir's collection ‘Bhag e Baharan’.

Sanam walked the ramp for Sheeba Kapadia's collection, ‘Clair De Lune’.

Juggan was all smiles as she donned a Chinyere outfit, from its collection ‘Ishq Nachaye Gali Gali’.

