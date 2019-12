He danced on Abrarul Haq's 'Billo'

Former finance minister Asad Umar's video dancing his heart out at his son’s wedding broke the internet Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was shaking his leg on Abrar ul Haq’s ‘Billo’ at his son’s mehndi function. Umar’s moves are the coolest thing you will see today.

The former finance minister made his way back to the federal cabinet on November 19 as he was sworn in as the minister for planning and development.

