HOME > Entertainment

Usman Mukhtar, Sarah Khan surprise fan at Islamabad hospital

1 hour ago
Usman Mukhtar, Sarah Khan surprise fan at Islamabad hospital

Pakistani actors Usman Mukhtar and Sarah Khan recently fulfilled the wish of a fan by visiting her mother at a hospital in Islamabad.

While shooting for their latest drama serial Sabaat, Usman Mukhtar and Sarah Khan were invited by a patient’s daughter to visit with her mother who had recently undergone surgery.

Taking over his Instagram account on Wednesday, Mukhtar shared a heartfelt note along with a picture of co-actor Sarah Khan. “Today while shooting at a hospital a girl came to us and told us her mother just had surgery and she’d feel great if we went and met her. When we met her she was overjoyed and we felt it,” reads the caption.

He remarked that it was one of the most beautiful feeling he has ever felt.

Mukhtar rose to fame after his spectacular performance in the drama serial Anaa. On the work front, Mukhtar is also gearing up for a theatre play Phadda alongside Osman Khalid Butt.

