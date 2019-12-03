Twitter brigade thanks Humayun Saeed for stock exchange boost

Hit romantic Pakistani drama TV series Meray Paas Tum Ho continues to set new records. The sudden boost to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday coincided with the plot of the drama’s latest episode, No 16.

Fed up with his wife’s infidelity, Danish (Humayun Saeed) decides to sell their home and invests its proceeds — a cool Rs77 million in ‘Shahwar Chemicals’ on the PSX. This investment causes the index to surge in the drama. This plot twist coincided with a real life bull run in the actual stock market, prompting the fan brigade to churn out a flurry of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter, sarcastically thanking Danish for boosting the PSX at a time when the economy was sluggish.

When Danish invest 77 lac in Pakistan stock exchange So

DANISH is real game changer 💪😎#MerePaasTumHopic.twitter.com/Iuo81w1dPz — Fatima (@Fatimasheikh01) December 2, 2019

Everyone is Talking about worst Economic situation but Look at Shahwar Chemicals ” Raato’n raat share 11 se barh kar 60 ka hogya 😁😂

Shukriya Imran Khan 😂#MerePaasTumHopic.twitter.com/WBdz2tb4Ss — Umar 🇵🇰 (@TheUmarHussain) December 2, 2019

As the story unfolded, it quickly became obvious that Twitter users would do what they did after the previous episode, No 15. That episode became infamous for Danish slapping Shahwar (Adnan Siddiqui), sending Twitter into a meltdown. Expect Shahwar to be plunged into poverty with this move.

Thankyou Humayun Saeed for promoting PSE , it will not only boost Danish’s life but it will also highlight the potential of our stock market and share trading business.😉

#MerePassTumHo@iamhumayunsaeed#PakistanStockExchange#MerePaasTumHopic.twitter.com/KjsmYWaZwo — illam Mazari Baloch (@MazariIllim) December 2, 2019

Everyone thinks that Pakistan stock exchange is at worst condition and it has no benefits

But after This drama’s Episode 16 Our Stock exchange get boost.Thanks to @arydigitalasia,@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL to give confidence To our Business Men Like Danish… #MerePaasTumHopic.twitter.com/asjupfS0QH — SÂQÏB CHeeMa (@SQBCHeeMa2) December 2, 2019

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has thus unwittingly developed high social media engagement, thanks to its plot and screenplay.

Thank You @iamhumayunsaeed for Investing in PSX….Ppl will otherwise not give Credit to Imran Khan and his Govt…. #MerePaasTumHopic.twitter.com/TZ3y4AAMym — Muhammad Qasim Ali (@MQAliKhan) December 2, 2019

@iamhumayunsaeed bhai I loved this meme. Coming week we are looking forward to see this beast in #MerePaasTumHo 😍 pic.twitter.com/XyAgPDbX5c — umer hafeez (@bloggerumer) December 3, 2019

