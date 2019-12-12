Times Square Christmas display to feature Ali Sethi

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi will be featured on the famous bright screens of New York City’s iconic Times Square over the Christmas holidays.

The Dil Lagaayein star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the running of the Future Tradition video that celebrates the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese composer Du Yun and her global collaborators. The video is sponsored by the Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square.

Sethi’s excitement was palpable. “YASS TIMES SQUARE: guess who’s gonna be featured here on 13 screens twice a day for a full week? C’est moi, that’s who!”

Sethi and Du Yun teamed up in 2019 to create a classical work for New York’s Carnegie Hall. The Times Square display will show a portion of this performance, followed by a display of the other artists who collaborated with the music maestro.

The display will run twice a day on 13 screens from December 15 to 21, with 16 sightings on December 16.

Sethi has also received global recognition for his first novel The Wish Maker.

