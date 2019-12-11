TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video

TikTok star Hareem Shah, who gained fame for posting videos inside the Foreign Office, has said she was sexually harassed.

She shared a video on her Twitter handle over the weekend of an event she attended. In it she is surrounded by a group of all male fans to take pictures with them when one of the men grabs her by the arm. She quickly brushes off his hand before continuing to engage with them.

Hareem used the #MeToo hashtag to say she was inappropriately touched. “Kesy kesy besharam log hain iss dunya mein (What kind of shameless people there are in this world). #MeToo.”

Attended an event where hundreds of my fans mobbed me. One of them touched me inappropriately. Kesy kesy besharam log hain iss dunya mein.. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/zPgAZKwdsa — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 7, 2019

In a recent interview, Hareem said it was unacceptable for any woman – whether a talkshow star, celebrity or otherwise – to be sexually harassed. But it is regrettable that there is no effective [implementation of] legislation against sexual harassment in Pakistan, the TikTok sensation added.

Hareem found herself the subject of much talk around two months ago for taking pictures and making videos with background music inside the Foreign Affairs Committee room. She has around 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

Her content went viral, generating alarm among officials and social media users on how she could have gained access inside the ministry and acquired permission to make a video.

