TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event

TikTok star Hareem Shah, who gained fame for posting videos inside the Foreign Office, says she was harassed at an event in Dubai.

She shared a video on her Twitter handle over the weekend of an event she attended at Oasis Mall, where she was invited as a guest.

I was invited as a guest at the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed & some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women?? pic.twitter.com/1suAULjuMw — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) December 16, 2019

“Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed and some even kicked me. Is this how you treat your women?” she asked.

Last week, Shah said she was harassed at another event too. She shared a video in which she was surrounded by a group of male fans to take pictures with them when one of the men grabbed her by the arm. She quickly brushed off his hand before continuing to engage with them.

In a recent interview, Shah said it was unacceptable for any woman –whether a talk show host, celebrity or anyone else– to be sexually harassed. But it is regrettable that there is no effective legislation against sexual harassment in Pakistan, the TikTok sensation added.

Shah found herself the subject of controversy around two months ago for taking pictures and making videos with background music inside the Foreign Affairs Committee room. She has around 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

Her content went viral, generating alarm among officials and social media users on how she could have gained access to the ministry and acquired permission to make a video.

