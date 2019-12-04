Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Fashion

The Kate Effect: Maheen Khan’s sales have gone up

2 hours ago
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s fashion choices can often lead to garments selling out in minutes–which many people call ‘The Kate Effect’.

Pakistani designer Maheen Khan revealed that sales of her collection have grown since the duchess was pictured in her outfits.

“It’s fabulous–I get orders everyday online,” Maheen told BBC, while she was in the UK for Pakistan Fashion Week.

The couturier said customers ask her to make the exact outfits as Kate’s.

“It’s crazy, of course I do tell them that I cannot make the identical outfit, it’s really not right, so I do make changes.”

Maheen paid a tribute in her UK fashion to the Duchess of Cambridge with similar outfits to what she made for the princess. “One of them, the periwinkle blue, I have repeated,” she added.

Kensington Palace had sent a letter to Maheen, in which the duchess thanked her for the outfits, especially the trousers’ fit.

Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Kate wore two beautiful shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan during the trip, one in periwinkle blue for a visit to a girl’s school and another embroidered teal style to visit Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

