Taking Junaid Jamshed’s legacy forward, Taimur to follow father’s footsteps

Every day I wake up realizing that had my father had been alive I could have sought his advice, says Junaid Jamshed’s son Taimur three years after his iconic father’s death.

“I didn’t learn enough from him,” he added while talking to SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Friday. “I regret this every day of my life. I wish I had learned more from him.”

Junaid Jamshed was killed three years ago, on December 7, 2016, when flight PK-661 flying from Chitral to Islamabad crashed near Abbottabad, killing 48 people and leaving the nation in a state of shock. Junaid Jamshed was a household name, for he had won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis through his music and later through his devotion to Islam.

Barely a year before he had died, Junaid Jamshed had started a business called Jazaa Foods with his son Taimur. The father-son duo had planned to expand from garments to food exports by 2017. “But that was just our planning and Allah had other plans,” he says. With Junaid Jamshed’s death, responsibility for the company then fell to Taimur, a challenge he felt keenly.

Taimur had used to think that what his father did was easy, but when he tried to fit into his shoes, he realised he could not come even “0.0001% close” to becoming the man he was. But there were examples from his father’s life that could light the way such as seeking the counsel of other wiser people.

When they were starting their clothing brand J., Junaid Jamshed went to Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani for advice. “We were about to launch [it] with three business partners when Mufti Sahib advised adding a fourth partner to make it a success.”

JJ expressed the doubt that he would be able to find a fourth partner in such a short time. But Mufti Taqi Usmani had a solution for this as well: Make Allah your fourth partner. Of course, this was spiritual advice that made eminent financial sense as well. For that is how you could hope for divine blessings.

Junaid Jamshed had been preparing Taimur for a larger responsibility for a few years. He wanted him to keep his values alive as well. “Abba was never aggressive with us. He never admonished us. But yes, he always used to impress on us the importance of regularly offering prayers.”

It is an honour for us to be called the sons of Junaid Jamshed, says Taimur. “He was just a father to us, but after his death, we realized that he was legend living among us.”

Jamshed has always been remembered with a fondness for heartwarming songs such as Dil Dil Pakistan, Tum Mil Gaye, Sanwali Saloni, and Woh Kaun Thee. He rose to fame two decades ago when he joined Vital Signs.

The widely admired singer never actually intended to pursue a career in music and actually wanted to serve in the Pakistan Air Force as an F-16 fighter pilot.

After achieving unprecedented success without any marketing or promotion, Jamshed and Vital Signs went their separate ways in 1998 and the former began his solo career.

But the road wasn’t as smooth as he thought it would be and some time after 2000, he vanished from the public eye while rumours of his dwindling finances spread.

Finally, in the middle of the last decade, he declared bankruptcy, abandoned music and announced his decision to become a devout Muslim. He also launched a clothing line called J.

He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2007.

