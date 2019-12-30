Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Taher Shah is coming up with a new project

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Taher Shah is coming up with a new project

The Eye To Eye sensation Taher Shah has just dropped a hint for all of his fans and it looks like he is coming back with a new project.

Shah Tweeted on Saturday the news of his return two days before the year end. The Angel singer teased his fans with a picture of his eyes while saying “coming soon”.

Earlier, Shah took to twitter to reveal that his song Angel has won an APEX Award 2017, which is a short film and music video festival held in the United States.

In 2016, Shah had received death threats after his cameo went viral, following which he departed from Karachi.

He made a debut in the film industry with Pakistan’s first 2006’s online film, Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Taher Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Parveen shakir, Death anniversary, Poet, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son's wedding
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
Mahira Khan celebrates her son's 10th birthday
Mahira Khan celebrates her son’s 10th birthday
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.