Taher Shah is coming up with a new project

The Eye To Eye sensation Taher Shah has just dropped a hint for all of his fans and it looks like he is coming back with a new project.

Shah Tweeted on Saturday the news of his return two days before the year end. The Angel singer teased his fans with a picture of his eyes while saying “coming soon”.

Earlier, Shah took to twitter to reveal that his song Angel has won an APEX Award 2017, which is a short film and music video festival held in the United States.

TAHER SHAH **ANGEL** SONG WINS APEX AWARD 2017, USA



For More Details Visit:https://t.co/kkAJ4We7R6



With Respect,

— Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) February 14, 2017

In 2016, Shah had received death threats after his cameo went viral, following which he departed from Karachi.

He made a debut in the film industry with Pakistan’s first 2006’s online film, Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar.

