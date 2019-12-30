Taher Shah is coming up with a new project

The Eye To Eye sensation Taher Shah has just dropped a hint for all of his fans and it looks like he is coming back with a new project.
Shah Tweeted on Saturday the news of his return two days before the year end. The Angel singer teased his fans with a picture of his eyes while saying “coming soon”.
#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/yVoIMMtJdS— Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) December 28, 2019
Earlier, Shah took to twitter to reveal that his song Angel has won an APEX Award 2017, which is a short film and music video festival held in the United States.
TAHER SHAH **ANGEL** SONG WINS APEX AWARD 2017, USA— Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) February 14, 2017
For More Details Visit:https://t.co/kkAJ4We7R6
With Respect,
Management’s Team pic.twitter.com/Ea67HKN4io
In 2016, Shah had received death threats after his cameo went viral, following which he departed from Karachi.
He made a debut in the film industry with Pakistan’s first 2006’s online film, Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar.