Someone threw something at Asim Azhar, it wasn’t a shoe

He would be okay even if it were a shoe

A video recently went viral of a fan hurling what seemed like a shoe at the singer during a live performance somewhere in Punjab. The shoe missed Azhar but ended up hitting his unsuspecting guitarist.

Fans were outraged after the video went viral. they called the act 'unethical'.

Taking to his social media accounts with a video captioned ‘leaked video’, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer said that, “this time it wasn’t a shoe.”

The singer clarified that he is only making the video because people are attacking the person who hurled the projectile at him. "Don't say anything bad about that person or my fans. A shoe should be thrown at the people who misreported the incident," quipped Azhar.

He remarked that in the future, even if someone throws a shoe at him, he will be fine with it. “We are performers turned into celebrities because of my fans and they all have the right to complain,” said Azhar.

The singer is currently on a worldwide tour. He plans to visit Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Okara, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Islamabad, and Multan for concerts.

Today I start a very special journey with my team...😊 My biggest & longest tour till now!! can’t wait to see you guys. ♥️ #tour #pgc 🇵🇰 #usa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3TNO05OQvB — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2019

Azhar’s popularity surged following his highly praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar with Momina Mustehsan. Azhar recently released his new song Jo Tu Na Mila with Aima Baig.