Someone threw something at Asim Azhar, it wasn’t a shoe

Azhar's popularity surged following his highly praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar with Momina Mustehsan. Azhar recently released his new song Jo Tu Na Mila with Aima Baig.
Today I start a very special journey with my team...😊 My biggest & longest tour till now!! can’t wait to see you guys. ♥️ #tour #pgc 🇵🇰 #usa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3TNO05OQvB— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2019