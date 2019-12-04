Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

SOC Films educates women on how to report sexual harassment

11 mins ago
SOC Films educates women on how to report sexual harassment

Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is aiming to educate Pakistani women about their legal rights with a series of videos titled Aagahi.

The ninth short covers the topic of sexual harassment.

The three-minute short film describes what behaviours constitute sexual harassment. It can include vulgar comments, vulgar actions, or any inappropriate form of contact.

It talks about the multiple environments it often takes place in, such as your home, workplace or public places.

The video mentions the laws that exist in order to protect victims and prosecute wrongdoers for offending behaviour.

Section 509 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code is punishable with three years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs500,000.

The video goes on to inform the viewer how to make an official complaint and proceed if involved in an incident.

Contact information for various helplines and counseling services and legal support services are provided, which can be used by victims of harassment.

In Pakistan, the National Commission on the Status of Women found that almost 50% of women interviewed from the public sector had faced sexual harassment at one time or another.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
sexual harassment SHARMEEN OBAID CHINOY
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, films, short film, video, sexual harassment
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.