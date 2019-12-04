SOC Films educates women on how to report sexual harassment

Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is aiming to educate Pakistani women about their legal rights with a series of videos titled Aagahi.

The ninth short covers the topic of sexual harassment.

The three-minute short film describes what behaviours constitute sexual harassment. It can include vulgar comments, vulgar actions, or any inappropriate form of contact.

It talks about the multiple environments it often takes place in, such as your home, workplace or public places.

The video mentions the laws that exist in order to protect victims and prosecute wrongdoers for offending behaviour.

Section 509 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code is punishable with three years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs500,000.

The video goes on to inform the viewer how to make an official complaint and proceed if involved in an incident.

Contact information for various helplines and counseling services and legal support services are provided, which can be used by victims of harassment.

In Pakistan, the National Commission on the Status of Women found that almost 50% of women interviewed from the public sector had faced sexual harassment at one time or another.

