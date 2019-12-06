Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shoaib Akhtar among top content creators on YouTube Rewind 2019

5 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar among top content creators on YouTube Rewind 2019

From cricket to YouTube, former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar certainly has a penchant to be among the best.

As the year ends, it has brought with it YouTube Rewind 2019, the streaming giant’s annual recap of the top viral videos, events, trends, memes, and music. Pakistan’s ‘Rawalpindi Express’ made it to number 10 of content creators to break out in 2019, making his first upload on February 11 and racking up 1.6 million subscribers. Akhtar acquired his first million followers within 28 days of launching his channel, so it’s no surprise to see him featured on the list.

As for the YouTube Rewind 2019 video itself, the music and video app was mindful of the criticism it received for 2018’s Rewind. It was after all, YouTube’s most disliked video. Instead, their creative juices certainly did not flow this time around, making just a compilation of videos that did well on the site.

The Rewind, with the hashtag #YouTubeRewind begins with the message “In 2018 we made something you didn’t like. So in 2019, let’s see what you did like. Because you’re better at this than we are.” Somehow, one can’t help but sense cynicism here.

Either way, it is pleasant to see a Pakistani make it to the top 10 list of a site that sees brutal competition between influencers to get as many eyeballs and subscribers in a never ending rat race.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
shoaib akhtar youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Hair, Treatment
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.