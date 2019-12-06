Shoaib Akhtar among top content creators on YouTube Rewind 2019

From cricket to YouTube, former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar certainly has a penchant to be among the best.

As the year ends, it has brought with it YouTube Rewind 2019, the streaming giant’s annual recap of the top viral videos, events, trends, memes, and music. Pakistan’s ‘Rawalpindi Express’ made it to number 10 of content creators to break out in 2019, making his first upload on February 11 and racking up 1.6 million subscribers. Akhtar acquired his first million followers within 28 days of launching his channel, so it’s no surprise to see him featured on the list.

Thank you so much everyone for helping me reach there. The official plaque from YouTube. Lots of love. #Youtube #plaque #millionsubscribers pic.twitter.com/lK8m6Hx0TM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 19, 2019

As for the YouTube Rewind 2019 video itself, the music and video app was mindful of the criticism it received for 2018’s Rewind. It was after all, YouTube’s most disliked video. Instead, their creative juices certainly did not flow this time around, making just a compilation of videos that did well on the site.

The Rewind, with the hashtag #YouTubeRewind begins with the message “In 2018 we made something you didn’t like. So in 2019, let’s see what you did like. Because you’re better at this than we are.” Somehow, one can’t help but sense cynicism here.

Either way, it is pleasant to see a Pakistani make it to the top 10 list of a site that sees brutal competition between influencers to get as many eyeballs and subscribers in a never ending rat race.

