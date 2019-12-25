Sheikh-Sabzwari family steal the show with their killer moves

Behroz Sabzwari dances like there is no tomorrow

Make some noise for the Balaa Boys! Sheikh-Sabzwari clan made a video of them dancing to groovy Bollywood song.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahroz Sabzwari has shared an adorable video of all male members of his family dancing together.

All boys featuring Javed Sheikh, Saleem Sheikh, Behroz Sabzwari and Shehzad Sheikh all synchronized their dance moves, expressions, and apparel, making everything was so on point.

However, we cannot take our eyes off from the killer moves of the evergreen Behroz Sabzwari.

On the work front, Shehroz Sabzwari is all set to return to the silver screen with Qulfee. He will be sharing the screen with the Hamid Ali Khan, Saeeda Imtiaz and Mariam Ansari.

