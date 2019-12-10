Shehwar and Danish are friends now, thanks to Yasir Hussain

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. While there are countless memes and reactions on the show, even our celebrities can’t stop praising it and having some fun with its dramatic story line.

Yasir Hussain is in Norway with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, and he just couldn’t resist uploading a picture with the duo. In the caption, Yasir wrote that Danish (played by Humayun) and Shehwar (Adnan), who play each other’s nemeses in the show, are friends now.

Ahmad Ali Butt, also known for his humour, shared a picture with Humayun Saeed, whose character Danish becomes rich overnight in the drama.



“Danish in Oslo after becoming rich,” Ahmad wrote.

Mawra Hocane also praised a dialogue from the recent episode.

Log jab app se sab kuch cheen rahay hon to khush ho jao. Samajh lo k khuda tumhien sab kuch dene wala hai💕 Beshuk #TrueAF @iamhumayunsaeed #MerePaasTumHo brilliant brilliant brilliant 💫 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) December 8, 2019

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar-written drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.