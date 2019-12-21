Sheheryar Munawar: Going to Nankana Sahib “most amazing” experience ever

Actor Sheheryar Munawar recently visited Nankana Sahib, a city in Punjab that is considered one of the most important places for Sikhs, and called it “one of the most amazing experience ever”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Parey Hut Love star said his friend Karan Singh was visiting them from London. He and his brother took him to Nankana Sahib where they were welcomed with a lot of warmth by the management.

“We spent about two hours, soaking in the beauty, spirituality, and history of this magnificent place. We were offered a hot meal from the “langar” and the most “karak” cup of chai after,” he wrote.

In a region where we have seen extreme polarisation of ideologies and the use of “hate” as a political tool, it is very reassuring to know that my country and her people are one that appreciate and cherish diversity, he wrote.

“Just as we stepped out of the premises, in that very moment, my heart was as content as the smile on my brother Karan’s face. Pakistan Zindabad!” he concluded.

