Shaniera Akram has the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Aiyla

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, took to Instagram on Friday to wish her daughter Aiyla on her fifth birthday.

The doting mother penned a heartfelt wish for her little princess. “Happy birthday to our baby! Five years ago you changed the lives of so many people, you bought your father, your brothers and I so much happiness and joy,” reads the caption.

She said that Aiyla is the first grandchild in her family, with grandparents that adore her and doting aunties and uncles who couldn’t get enough of her.

She said that Aiyla not only received love and wishes from Pakistan but from different countries when she came into this world.

“You have grown up into such a beautiful girl and I know you will continue to give us so much light and happiness as we will give you. You make us so proud and I know that whatever you do in life, you will be surrounded with love, a love that will always follow you,” she concludes her wish.

Wasim has two sons, Taimur and Akbar, from his first wife Huma, who died in October 2009.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram