Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram has the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Aiyla

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Shaniera Akram has the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Aiyla

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, took to Instagram on Friday to wish her daughter Aiyla on her fifth birthday.

The doting mother penned a heartfelt wish for her little princess. “Happy birthday to our baby! Five years ago you changed the lives of so many people, you bought your father, your brothers and I so much happiness and joy,” reads the caption.

She said that Aiyla is the first grandchild in her family, with grandparents that adore her and doting aunties and uncles who couldn’t get enough of her.

She said that Aiyla not only received love and wishes from Pakistan but from different countries when she came into this world.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to our baby! 5 years ago you changed the lives of so many people, you bought your father, your brothers and I so much happiness and joy. The first grandchild in my family, with Grandparents that adore you and doting aunties and uncles who couldn’t get enough of you and a little cousin Finny who idolises your every move. And you were the newest addition to the Akram clan with wishes that came from Lahore, Canada and England. And not to mention the overwhelming love that came from all over Pakistan who sent us never ending love and support through phone calls, social media, television, papers, cards, handshakes and kisses! You have grown up in to such a beautiful girl and I know you will continue to give us so much light and happiness as we will give you. You make us so proud and I know that what ever you do in life, you will be surrounded with love, a love that will always follow you. Happy birthday our little princess #AiylaAkramTurnsFive #HappyBirthdayBabyGirl #AiylaAkram #ShesOurDarling

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Dec 26, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

“You have grown up into such a beautiful girl and I know you will continue to give us so much light and happiness as we will give you. You make us so proud and I know that whatever you do in life, you will be surrounded with love, a love that will always follow you,” she concludes her wish.

Wasim has two sons, Taimur and Akbar, from his first wife Huma, who died in October 2009.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Shaniera Akram wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Shadi Season, Mehndi, Wedding card, Trending card, Acrylic card,
 
MOST READ
Mahira Khan celebrates her son's 10th birthday
Mahira Khan celebrates her son’s 10th birthday
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son's wedding
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain kick-off wedding festivities
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain kick-off wedding festivities
Sheikh-Sabzwari family steal the show with their killer moves
Sheikh-Sabzwari family steal the show with their killer moves
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.