Shaan Shahid shares adorable pictures with mother Neelo

2 hours ago
Shaan Shahid shares adorable pictures with mother Neelo

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid took a trip down the memory lane and shared pictures with his mother and film star Neelo.

Sharing pictures of his mother with himself on his Instagram handle, Shahid captioned it, “My guru, my life, my mentor, the one that guides me every step of the way. Ami jan you are my jaan”.

Neelo, known as the Princess of Romance, first appeared in Hollywood film Bhowani Junction (1956) at the age of 16. She got her big breakthrough in Pakistani films when she performed on the song Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay in the film Saat Lakh (1957).

The song became immensely popular and is still played to this day. Many of her films celebrated silver, gold and diamond jubilees at the box office.

Shaan started his acting career in 1990 by making debut in Javed Fazli’s film Bulandi opposite Reema Khan. He has won many awards in Pakistan, including the Pride of Performance.

Shaan’s father Riaz Shahid was also a popular actor, screenwriter and director.

