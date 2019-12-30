Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Separated, not divorced: Shahroz Sabzwari opens up on marriage status

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Separated, not divorced: Shahroz Sabzwari opens up on marriage status

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari has finally cleared the air about the rumours of his separation with Syra Yousaf after seven years of marriage.

Fans were left heartbroken after rumours started circulating over the weekend. Syra and Shahroz started trending on Twitter as fans started discussing their marriage status.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Shahroz spoke about the issue in great detail. He said that he was deeply saddened to know that people jumped to conclusions without any confirmation from the two sides.

The actor expressed his displeasure over people claiming that the couple has parted ways because of a woman. “Who told you this? Did we tell you this? Did our families say this? Did anyone of our friends tell you this?” He even said that a woman is being dragged into this for no good reason.

“Whatever is it between me and Syra, it is our personal matter. Syra is my wife, yes we have been separated but the divorce is not final yet,” he remarked.

He also addressed how people online were making assumptions about him having cheated on his wife with Sadaf Kanwal. “They’ve dragged Sadaf Kanwal into it and I’ve only known her for a month and that too, just as a friend.”

“Our ideologies were not matching, so we decided to give each other space and see how that goes,” he said.

Earlier, while talking to Daily Jang Behroze went onto add that Syra is the mother of his grandchild and the Sabwari family loves her. The actor is currently staying with her ailing father, he said.

The duo got married in 2012 after years dating. They have a daughter together.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Shahroz Sabzwari Syra Shahroz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Parveen shakir, Death anniversary, Poet, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Pretty in Red, Iqra gets ready for her big day
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son's wedding
Watch: Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
Mahira Khan celebrates her son's 10th birthday
Mahira Khan celebrates her son’s 10th birthday
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.