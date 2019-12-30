Separated, not divorced: Shahroz Sabzwari opens up on marriage status

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari has finally cleared the air about the rumours of his separation with Syra Yousaf after seven years of marriage.

Fans were left heartbroken after rumours started circulating over the weekend. Syra and Shahroz started trending on Twitter as fans started discussing their marriage status.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Shahroz spoke about the issue in great detail. He said that he was deeply saddened to know that people jumped to conclusions without any confirmation from the two sides.

The actor expressed his displeasure over people claiming that the couple has parted ways because of a woman. “Who told you this? Did we tell you this? Did our families say this? Did anyone of our friends tell you this?” He even said that a woman is being dragged into this for no good reason.

“Whatever is it between me and Syra, it is our personal matter. Syra is my wife, yes we have been separated but the divorce is not final yet,” he remarked.

He also addressed how people online were making assumptions about him having cheated on his wife with Sadaf Kanwal. “They’ve dragged Sadaf Kanwal into it and I’ve only known her for a month and that too, just as a friend.”

“Our ideologies were not matching, so we decided to give each other space and see how that goes,” he said.

Earlier, while talking to Daily Jang Behroze went onto add that Syra is the mother of his grandchild and the Sabwari family loves her. The actor is currently staying with her ailing father, he said.

The duo got married in 2012 after years dating. They have a daughter together.

