Sarmad Khoosat shares first still from Saba Qamar’s Kamli

After breakthrough theatrical performances in Jhaanjar Di Paanwaan Chhankaar and No Time to Sleep, 2020 for Sarmad Khoosat is all about returning to the screen wearing the director’s hat.

Khoosat has shared the first still from his upcoming film Kamli on his Instagram to update fans on his upcoming projects.

“Before the year ends and we move ahead towards the theatrical release of #zindagitamasha I am sharing the only official photo from the shoot of #kamli so far.”

Sarmad’s Khoosat Films is releasing, in 2020, among other films, a female-led project called Kamli, who’s first still featuring Saba Qamar released a while back and created quite the buzz.

But now the official first look of the film is out and it features Qamar and Sania Saeed set against a winter-esque nighttime landscape. It’s shot beautifully; it makes you inquisitive about the upcoming film and makes you wonder exactly what is going on?

There is a lot of buzz around Kamli and it’s considered to be one of the big films of 2020, particularly with Qamar starring in it. The film is expected to release in the summers in 2020.

Khoosat’s latest directorial venture, Zindagi Tamasha, was recently screened at Busan Film Festival and also managed to bag an international nomination prior to its Pakistan release.

The duo has earlier worked together in Manto, where Khoosat shared the screen with Qamar and also directed the film.

