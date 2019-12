Sania’s Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, tied the knot on Thursday in a traditional ceremony.

Anam got married to former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Mohammad Asaduddin.

The Indian tennis player shared her favourite moments from the wedding festivities, including the bridal shower and mehndi.

Sania got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2018.

