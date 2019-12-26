Sajal Ali is all love for Ahad Raza Mir’s mother

The Yaqeen Ka Safar duo Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have been in the limelight ever since they shared the news of their engagement.

Since their engagement, Ahad Raza Mir’s mother has been very vocal (at least on social media) about the bond she shared with Sajal. The two are often seen complimenting each other on their posts on Instagram.

In a recent post, Sajal showered praises at her mother-in-law, Samra Raza Mir, and shared an adorable picture of the two.

Starlets Mahira Khan and Hira Mani showered love on the photo too.

The Mom actor lost her mother in 2017. She was shooting for the Bollywood film starring Adnan Siddiqui and Sridevi in Switzerland when she found out that her mother won’t survive for long.

