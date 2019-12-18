Sabeeka Imam opens up about breakup with Hasnain Lehri

British-Pakistani model Sabeeka Imam has called it quits with model Hasnain Lehri.

She took to Instagram to open up about her breakup.

“And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate,” she wrote.

Sabeeka said she was fed up of answering questions about her relationship status.

“I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I’m tired of pretending that things are okay, so that I can keep a facade going. I’m tired of people assuming that I’m engaged or getting married,” she said.

The British-Pakistani model went on to say that there was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to “irreconcilable differences”.

She requested everyone to let the difficult time pass as the duo’s friends and families were involved and she didn’t want them to go through any further pain or disappointment.

