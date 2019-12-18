Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sabeeka Imam opens up about breakup with Hasnain Lehri

19 mins ago
British-Pakistani model Sabeeka Imam has called it quits with model Hasnain Lehri.

She took to Instagram to open up about her breakup.

“And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate,” she wrote.

T H E E N D And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate. After multiple attempts and much consideration we have called it quits. I am sharing this on social media because I’m tired of answering questions about my status and going through interrogations about why. I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I’m tired of pretending that things are ok so that I can keep a facade going. I’m tired of people assuming that I’m engaged or getting married. There was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to irreconcilable differences. I would like to request everyone to just let this difficult time pass as our friends and families are involved and I don’t want them to go through any further pain or disappointment.

Sabeeka said she was fed up of answering questions about her relationship status.

“I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I’m tired of pretending that things are okay, so that I can keep a facade going. I’m tired of people assuming that I’m engaged or getting married,” she said.

The British-Pakistani model went on to say that there was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to “irreconcilable differences”.

She requested everyone to let the difficult time pass as the duo’s friends and families were involved and she didn’t want them to go through any further pain or disappointment.

﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sabeeka Imam, Hasnain Lehri, breakup, model
 
