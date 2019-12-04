Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Entertainment

Saba Qamar wraps up shooting for Kamli

24 mins ago
After critically acclaimed performances in Cheekh, Baaghi and Hindi Medium, Saba Qamar is back with another mega project.

She will play the lead in Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli, which is expected to release in the summer of 2020.

The film has recently wrapped up shooting. “Almost at the finish line,” Saba posted on Instagram with a picture of her bare face.

The actor also posted behind the scenes videos and stills.

“A tragic love story at heart, the film is going to be a fresh mix of a rustic setting captured in a contemporary, universal sensibility,” Sarmad told Variety.

“Unlike other films of the genre, Kamli is not only going to depict the vibrancy and humour of rural Punjab, but also its poetic lyricism and love-lore in an international film aesthetic.”

Saba had earlier revealed that the film is going to be bigger than Hindi Medium, and will be female-centric.

