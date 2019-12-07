Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Saba Qamar walks HBCW ramp looking like royalty

2 hours ago
Saba Qamar walks HBCW ramp looking like royalty

Saba Qamar was a vision in red, as she walked the ramp for Samsara Couture House at the 17th edition of HUM Bridal Couture Week.

The Cheekh star looked like a royal bride in a red lengha choli with golden embroidery. Her jewelry also complimented her outfit.

Many other celebrities graced the show with their charm.

Adnan Siddiqui walked the ramp confidently in a well-tailored suit for Royal Tag.

Minal Khan was a sight to behold in an Aisha Imran jora.

 

The beautiful sisters, Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan, made an appearance too. Sarah stopped the show for designer Neolofar Shahid and Noor for Nitasha Bilal.

Abrar ul Haq’s performance on his new single Chamkeeli was the highlight of the evening.

