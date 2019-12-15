Read about what happened this week in Pakistan’s entertainment world

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Every day I wake up realizing that had my father had been alive I could have sought his advice, says Junaid Jamshed’s son Taimur three years after his father’s death. He spoke to SAMAA TV about his father and the hole he left behind.

The appeal of art lies in the creator’s ability to sharply divide their audience. The more outrageous an expression, the louder are the praise and rancour for it. So we ask, is a banana duct-taped to a wall really art?

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan right now, with its star-studded cast and interesting storyline. But what’s got everyone’s attention isn’t the script, it’s the slaps.

Zara Noor Abbas has proved that she is not just a good actor, but a great dancer too.

Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Atlanta after a lavish ceremony filled with glitter and heartfelt speeches about female empowerment.

Ali Gul Pir is not one to hold back on the outrageous. The Pakistani rapper and comedian turned his attention to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Instagram on Sunday by trolling her outfit from this year’s MET Gala with a very specific caption.

Meesha Shafi testified on Monday that Ali Zafar harassed her on three occasions, the details of which she described in a statement. It was recorded as part of the defamation case filed by Ali Zafar at a sessions court in Lahore.

Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken his Alif character Qalb-e-Momin a little too seriously. He’s going to be directing a film on patriotism, shortly after deciding to leave acting.

MA Rasheed is a name many associate with Lollywood blockbusters such as Patay Khan, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Tum Salaamat Raho and Aas Paas. But it’s his daughter who’s in the limelight now. She is running a chai dhaba to make ends meet.

Does Meray Paas Tum Ho actually have a higher IMDb rating than the massively popular Game Of Thrones?

When Mahira Khan is not winning accolades for her screen performances, she receives widespread acclaim for her looks. She’s now the third sexiest Asian woman of the decade.

