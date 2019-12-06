Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ranveer Singh shares teen picture on Flashback Friday

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Bollywood celebrities often treat fans with their throwback pictures on Flashback Fridays. This week, Ranveer Singh’s fans got lucky.

Ranveer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself, which appears to be from when he was a teenager. In the photo, Ranveer is seen wearing a solid black t-shirt with a beaded necklace.

Quite obviously, Ranveer’s picture immediately went viral on social media with his fans commenting ‘Bahut Hard’.

On the work front, after wrapping up the shoot of Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer has started shooting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The makers recently released the very first look of Ranveer from the movie.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

