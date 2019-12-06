Rabi Pirzada: calling Modi names isn’t allowed in Islam

Rabi Pirzada posted a series of tweets on Friday, as she continues on her path of redemption and be closer to Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The former pop singer and television host began a thread on her Twitter handle with some pictures of herself creating calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer;n truly it is hard save for d humble-minded.”

وَاسۡتَعِيۡنُوۡا بِالصَّبۡرِ وَالصَّلٰوةِ‌ؕ وَاِنَّهَا لَكَبِيۡرَةٌ اِلَّا عَلَى الۡخٰشِعِيۡنَۙ۴۵

اور (رنج میں) صبر اور نماز سےمدد لیا کرو اور بے شک نماز گراں ہے، مگر ان لوگوں پر(نہیں) جو عجز کرنے والے ہیں

Pirzada continued that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert incomes to charity without calling it zakaat.

i was passionate about freedom of Kashmir by calling Modi Kutta which isn’t allowed in Islam. I used to tell people to worship Allah only but I didn’t ask them to stop worshipping my feet or me. I used to recite Quran online but without explaining its meanings, 1/3 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) December 6, 2019

She requested people to stop abusing others, wear simple, inexpensive clothes. Pirzada also asked her followers to raise a voice against item numbers and she seemed to espouse the death penalty for child molesters.

i supported naqeebulla, salahuddin n so many others who suffered. I used to proudly say i am the best person working in media that was pride. Wrong wrong..

Allah Has changed me. The world knows who Rabi is, but they don’t know what Islam teaches us. 1/5 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) December 6, 2019

Let them see how Allah changes my life n make me a better person. I don’t wanna go alone to this path. I want u all to come with me to Allah.. — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) December 6, 2019

Pirzada had announced last month that she was quitting the showbiz industry following the online leak of her private pictures and videos. Soon after that she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

