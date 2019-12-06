Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Rabi Pirzada: calling Modi names isn’t allowed in Islam

4 hours ago
Rabi Pirzada: calling Modi names isn’t allowed in Islam

Rabi Pirzada posted a series of tweets on Friday, as she continues on her path of redemption and be closer to Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The former pop singer and television host began a thread on her Twitter handle with some pictures of herself creating calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer;n truly it is hard save for d humble-minded.”

Pirzada continued that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert incomes to charity without calling it zakaat.

She requested people to stop abusing others, wear simple, inexpensive clothes. Pirzada also asked her followers to raise a voice against item numbers and she seemed to espouse the death penalty for child molesters.

Pirzada had announced last month that she was quitting the showbiz industry following the online leak of her private pictures and videos. Soon after that she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

Rabi Pirzada
 
