Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

PTV to air ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ to counter Islamophobia

2 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTV to air famous Turkish fiction series Dirilis: Ertugrul in Urdu. 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani took to Twitter to announce the news.

According to Arab News, the drama will soon air on PTV after being dubbed in Urdu. PTV has gotten exclusive rights for dubbing and screening it in Pakistan.

PTV has got exclusive rights for dubbing and screening it in Pakistan,” confirmed PTV Director for International Relations Shazia Sikander, who is also the head of this project.

She said that the series is already on PTV’s dub stage, with voice actors selected carefully to make sure the historical drama will captivate the audience. “We have taken this initiative as the prime minister wants to protect our social, cultural and religious norms,” said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting while talking to Arab News. “The Muslim world has its own cultural heritage and values, but we are looking into western ones.”

Awan remarked that it is also Prime Minister Khan’s vision to share media content to counter Islamophobia and improve understanding of Islamic values.

Often described as a Turkish Game of Thrones by fans, the series is set in 13th century Anatolia, before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, the father of Osman I – the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.

Since its premiere on state-run Turkish TV channel TRT 1 in November 2014, the serial has been telecast in 60 countries.

