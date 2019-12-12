Priyanka Chopra: I was never pro-war

Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier accused of encouraging nuclear war over her questionable tweet amid India-Pakistan tensions, says she never supported war.

“I never have, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statements itself,” she remarked in an interview with The Daily Beast.

Priyanka had landed in hot water after her vague and defensive reply, when a Pakistani audience member at a beauty event confronted her over her tweet.

The Dostana star added that she feels influence is an extremely important power, and it has a lot of responsibility that comes with it.

“My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don’t feel I need to keep regurgitating it,” she added.

“It doesn’t have the responsibility that heads of states might have, because obviously we are not lawmakers or we cannot change those things, but we can influence.”

The 37-year-old wants to use her influence in terms of philanthropy, and creativity in the arts, and to be able to, “speak about my opinions, and be able to give people perspective that they might not have seen because of my travels.”

