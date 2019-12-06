Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra gets UNICEF Humanitarian Award, people are not pleased

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra gets UNICEF Humanitarian Award, people are not pleased

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

Accompanied by mother Madhu Chopra, she took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life,” she said in the post.

In another post, she said that philanthropy has gone beyond just funding projects. She recommended people be disruptive, show compassion and care and become catalytic. “Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life.”

People are, however, calling out UNICEF for honouring Chopra as she was criticised earlier on for praising the Indian Army. Her remarks were made at a time when people were calling for peace between the neighbouring countries.

Chopra, who was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2010 and 2016, came under fire over a tweet she posted in February amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. She had tweeted ‘Jai Hind’, which is the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ after India claimed to have conducted airstrikes in Pakistan.

Chopra had posted that tweet soon after Indian fighter jets crossed into Pakistani territory that resulted in an escalation in hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

A UN spokesperson said that Chopra retained the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues concerning her.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Priyanka Chopra unicef
 
