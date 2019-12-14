Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to produce reality wedding series

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are bringing a wedding web-series to Amazon.

The unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet. The tradition takes place a night before the wedding and involves lots of singing and dancing.

The series will show the couples along with their wedding party, friends, families, as they not only prepare for the wedding but also practice for the dance performances.

There will be of team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors to help them with the pre-wedding event.

“We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Chopra Jonas.

“The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”

Filming for the untitled series will take place in 2020.

