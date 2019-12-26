Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistani stage actor Ashraf Rahi passes away

6 mins ago
Renowned stage and TV actor Ashraf Rahi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology at 8pm where he passed away at the age of 65.  

The actor was battling Hepatitis C and diabetes for many years.

Earlier, Rahi was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore, but failure to afford the expenses resulted in his family shifting him back home.

He has acted in over 3,000 stage productions. Some of his popular theatre plays are Sawa Sair, Ashiqo Gham Na Karna, Bara Maza Aye Ga, Aj Aakhan Waris Shah Noun, Double Sawari and Shartiya Mithay.

His roles in Khufiya Jazeera and Ainak Wala Jin are among his best performances. On the silver screen, the actor was seen in the Punjabi film Mehndi Wale Hath opposite actor Veena Malik.

