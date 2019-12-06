Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistani celebrities enjoy cold weather in Norway at IPPA Awards

1 hour ago
One of the biggest star-studded Pakistani events ‘The International Pakistan Prestige Awards 2019’ is all set to take place in Oslo, Norway on December 7.

Pakistani celebrities shared of themselves having a blast in Norway as they refused to let the cold bother them.

 

The IPPA is regarded as one of the country’s biggest showbiz awards, attracting nominations from entertainment TV channels and the film industry. The celebrities will be given awards in 30 different categories ranging from fashion, film, TV, dance and music.

Celebrities such as Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zeba Bakhtiar, Kubra Khan, Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman, Shahroz Sabzwari, Adnan Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani, Momal Sheikh, Hira and Mani, Javed Sheikh, Feroz Khan and Ali Zafar are in Norway for the awards.

Last year, the second International Pakistan Prestige Awards ceremony were held in London.

