No Time To Die when 007 has licence to kill

Guns, cars, women, revelations. The first trailer of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die has been released and provides enough flavour to fans on what to expect.

Set to be Daniel Craig’s last hoorah as 007, the 25th Bond film also has the first female Double O with a licence to kill, played by Lashana Lynch. The versatile Rami Malek is the latest eccentric and egomaniac villain, seen in character for the first time albeit very briefly. He is seen with a mask on in the rest of the trailer.

Craig as always looks chiseled, elegant and deadly. He will be missed as Bond.



No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond. Photo: Online

James Bond fans have been excitedly speculating that Malek’s character might be Dr. No, one of the most famous villains of the franchise. Pointedly, neither the trailer nor poster revealed the character’s hands. Either way, we will definitively know when the blockbuster is released on April 2, 2020, if not earlier.

That it will release as per schedule is remarkable, given the fact that Craig suffered an ankle injury during filming and Danny Boyle quit as director last August over differences with the producers. He was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Netflix series Maniac.

No James Bond film is complete without some edge-of-the-seat scenes and expect Bond 25 to have plenty of these. 007 is seen jumping off a bridge, literally, without a harness, grabbing a rope as he goes over. The stunning Aston Martin returns – four of them. There’s the classic DB5, the same Aston which appeared in the 1964 film Goldfinger. V8 Vantage, the Aston from 1987 movie The Living Daylights makes a return too.

Past, present and future. To mark the 25th Bond film, #NoTimeToDie, four of our cars will be featured in the film. From the classic DB5 and V8 Vantage, to the new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla, there is something for every Bond fan.#JamesBondDay@007 pic.twitter.com/cmKvswriHo — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 5, 2019

Lynch, the first female agent has generated excitement as well. “Are you a Double-O?” Bond asks her. “Two years,” is her reply. She looks tough and a natural pivot to Bond.

A reappearance by familiar faces present since Casino Royale tells that the overarching narrative and story-line is a continuation and did not end with Spectre. Christoph Waltz is back. We see Jeffrey Wright’s CIA spook Felix return, along with Bond’s previous love interest, the dazzling Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux). We also see Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris).

There will be hair-raising action scenes that will surely excite all James Bond fans and the trailer gives enough glimpses of that. The modified DB5, bulletproof and complete with guns and gadgets, gives a whole new menacing and sexy feel to the iconic car. Let’s not forget the guns and hand-to-hand combats, which just complete the circle of any James Bond film.

