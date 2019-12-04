Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

No, Ahad Raza Mir is not getting married in Turkey

2 hours ago
No, Ahad Raza Mir is not getting married in Turkey

Aangan actor Ahad Raza Mir refuted Wednesday all rumours of getting married to Sajal Aly in Turkey.  

There was talk earlier this week of the couple – that got engaged to each other in June 2019 – planning to tie the knot in Turkey in 2020.

However, in a recent interview with Something Haute, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor has said that there is no truth to the news.

“I have never given any such statement where I suggested that Sajal and I are tying the knot in Turkey,” said Mir. However, he did make it a point to add that the wedding will happen soon. “We will get married for sure, just not in Turkey.”

The couple announced their engagement to the public earlier in June with similar Instagram captions and pictures.

“Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans,” he wrote.

The lovebirds stole fans’ hearts in their onscreen chemistry in Pakistani drama Yakeen Ka Safar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Aly
 
