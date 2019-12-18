Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Nickelodeon rebooting Legends of the Hidden Temple for adults

1 hour ago
Photo: Nickeloden

Nostalgia can be profitable. The classic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple is officially getting an adult reboot.

Created for mobile-only streaming service Quibi, original executive producer Scott A Stone announced the news in a statement to The Wrap. “Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” he said. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The show, which was geared towards kids during its glory days, is now being revamped to appeal to adults. Hidden Temple will still preserve several of its trademark features from the original show, including the Moat Crossing, Olmec and the Temple Run.

Instead of being filmed at Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida, Quibi is bringing the show to an undisclosed jungle location. The challenges and the prizes are both bigger this time around as well, according to Quibi.

Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment. Quibi is set to launch the show on April 6, 2020.

The original Hidden Temple aired between 1993 and 1995 and had 120 episodes. Featuring six teams of two (one boy and one girl) between the ages of 11 and 14, the game show centred on a temple with lost treasures heavily protected by ancient Mayan temple guards.

