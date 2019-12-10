Nick Jonas gives Pakistani fans a shoutout to promote film

Jumanji to hit cinemas on Dec 13

Nick Jonas gave a special greeting to his Pakistani fans in a promotion video for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level.

In the brief video, the singer says, “Salam Pakistan! See Jumanji: The Next Level in theatres this December.”

The film comes out on December 13 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The shoutout is interesting, as Priyanka Chopra was earlier bashed for defending herself when a Pakistani woman publicly called her out for a controversial tweet when tensions were high between India and Pakistan.



