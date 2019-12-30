Newly-wed Yasir Hussain gives tips to couples getting married

Pakistan’s most popular couple these days, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, has taken the internet by storm after they tied the knot on Saturday.

After an intimate mayun and very happening in-house mehndi, the two signed their nikkah nama in style surrounded by family and friends. They gave us major wedding goals.

The 35-year-old Chhalawa actor has now turned to Instagram to drop some wedding tips for everyone. He wants people to spend less on wedding ceremonies and make their lives easier.

“I wanted my wedding ceremony to be held at my house but due to insufficient space, we had to shift it to another location,” reads the caption.

He mentioned that the couple did not spend a fortune of the pre-wedding gifts. Hussain revealed that he has refused to accept dowry. “We did not spend money on unnecessary jewellery,” said Hussain.

Drenched in love for his wife, Hussain earlier posted that he had no idea how his life would turn so beautiful just after signing their nikkah nama.

Earlier he introduced his ladylove to the world for the first time as his wife. Sharing a jaw-dropping shot of Iqra as a bride donning a traditional red bridal ensemble from head to toe by Nomi Ansari, Yasir wrote: “Meet my Wife Iqra Aziz Hussain,” adding the hashtag: “#wifeforever.”

Iqra Aziz has also taken up her husband’s last name, Hussain. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor has changed her name on her official Instagram page.

She tied the knot with Yasir Hussain in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

The star-studded fairy tale nuptials of the power couple were attended by several of Pakistan’s finest luminaries including Asad Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Hania Amir, Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Aiman Khan and Mubeen Butt, Feroze Khan, Frieha Altaf, Nomi Ansari, Asim Raza and Momal Sheikh.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

