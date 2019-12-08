Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister passes away after battling cancer

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away Saturday evening at the age of 26.

Syama was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 18. She was admitted to a hospital in Pune where she passed away, reported Pinkvilla.

The news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui as Nawazuddin is in the USA.

Last year, the Indian celebrity shared a picture with his sister on Twitter.

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

In a post, he revealed that Syama was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 18. He also opened up on how she was living with it, showing utmost courage and willpower.

