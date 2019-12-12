Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Naimal Khawar was 2019’s most searched for person in Pakistan

52 mins ago
Naimal Khawar was 2019’s most searched for person in Pakistan

Google released the top trends of 2019 for people, movies and TV shows in Pakistan. Here is everything that trended this year.

Actor Naimal Khawar topped the list for the most searched personality in Pakistan. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Naimal was most Googled in late August, when rumours of her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi were all people were talking about.

Waheed Murad made it to the second spot, and was most searched for in October, when Google paid tribute to the legendary Pakistani actor through a Google Doodle on October 2, which would have been his 81st birthday.

Cricketers Babar Azam (number three) and Mohammad Amir (number seven) trended in late June, during the Cricket World Cup for their incredible performances.

At number four was cricketer Asif Ali, whose daughter Noor Fatima passed away days before the Cricket World Cup.

Remember the Major Adnan Sami memes? The singer broke the internet in March, days after the Pulwama Attack.

Another person trending because of Pulwama was Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace, and was later sent back to India.

Everybody was curious to know who the new kid on the block was in Bollywood. Actor Sarah Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was Googled throughout the year but mostly in January.

Alizey Shah has quickly become the national crush of Pakistan with her character Dua, in Ehd e Wafa. She also came in the spotlight after rumours of her dating actor Noaman Sami spread. She was at number eight on the list.

At number 10 was TV anchor Madeha Naqvi, who married MQM leader Faisal Subzwari in July.

We’re a nation that takes our movies and dramas very seriously.

Among the top movies and shows searched for this year in Pakistan were Hollywood blockbusters Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel, Indian reality show Big Boss 13, Pakistani dramas Ehd e Wafa, Suno Chanda Season 2, Mere Pass Tum Ho and Bharosa Pyar Tera and Pakistani cartoon Motu Patlu.

Bollywood movies Kabir Singh and Gully Boy also made it to the list.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
google Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran naz, Bradford, UK, Eastern, Shopping, Wedding
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world
Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.