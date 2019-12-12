Naimal Khawar was 2019’s most searched for person in Pakistan

Google released the top trends of 2019 for people, movies and TV shows in Pakistan. Here is everything that trended this year.

Actor Naimal Khawar topped the list for the most searched personality in Pakistan. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Naimal was most Googled in late August, when rumours of her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi were all people were talking about.

Waheed Murad made it to the second spot, and was most searched for in October, when Google paid tribute to the legendary Pakistani actor through a Google Doodle on October 2, which would have been his 81st birthday.

Cricketers Babar Azam (number three) and Mohammad Amir (number seven) trended in late June, during the Cricket World Cup for their incredible performances.

At number four was cricketer Asif Ali, whose daughter Noor Fatima passed away days before the Cricket World Cup.

Remember the Major Adnan Sami memes? The singer broke the internet in March, days after the Pulwama Attack.

Another person trending because of Pulwama was Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace, and was later sent back to India.

Everybody was curious to know who the new kid on the block was in Bollywood. Actor Sarah Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was Googled throughout the year but mostly in January.

Alizey Shah has quickly become the national crush of Pakistan with her character Dua, in Ehd e Wafa. She also came in the spotlight after rumours of her dating actor Noaman Sami spread. She was at number eight on the list.

At number 10 was TV anchor Madeha Naqvi, who married MQM leader Faisal Subzwari in July.

We’re a nation that takes our movies and dramas very seriously.

Among the top movies and shows searched for this year in Pakistan were Hollywood blockbusters Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel, Indian reality show Big Boss 13, Pakistani dramas Ehd e Wafa, Suno Chanda Season 2, Mere Pass Tum Ho and Bharosa Pyar Tera and Pakistani cartoon Motu Patlu.

Bollywood movies Kabir Singh and Gully Boy also made it to the list.

