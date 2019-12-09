Model Sana Sarfaraz is married!

Pakistani model and actor Sana Sarfaraz tied the knot on Sunday with Amin Qureshi.

The wedding festivities of Sana and Qureshi, who is based in Dubai, kicked off with a colourful mayun ceremony. This was followed by a bridal shower and then a shalima.

Earlier this year, She shared the news with her fans on Instagram and gave them a sneak peek of the proposal.

“Let’s Welcome Mr. @aminqur the not so camera-friendly, but oh so gentlemanly to our lil world! I could write a thousand words for you but I know the fact that no amount of words be adequate enough to elucidate the abundance of peace and happiness you bring into my life! Thank you!” said the caption.

Sana has been a part of one of the most-watched dramas of all time, Zindagi Gulzar Hai. However, she has been missing from the mainstream media for the last two years.

