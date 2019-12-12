Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Model Amna Baber and Zahid Noon welcome a baby girl

13 mins ago
Model Amna Baber and Zahid Noon welcome a baby girl

Photo: Amna Baber/ Instagram

Pakistani model Amna Baber, who tied the knot with Zahid Noon in February, was blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday.

Baber took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture of their daughter Naz Afreen Noon. She thanked fans and said they both are fine.

Wishes from fans and celebrities have been pouring in for the couple.

On February 17, Baber surprised fans and the entertainment industry when she posted pictures from her wedding on Instagram with little fanfare.

Baber started her career in modelling back in 2010. She is regarded as one of the most recognised models in Pakistan and won the Best Emerging Talent – Fashion award at 13th Lux Style Awards in 2014.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
