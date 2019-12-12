Model Amna Baber and Zahid Noon welcome a baby girl

Pakistani model Amna Baber, who tied the knot with Zahid Noon in February, was blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday.
Baber took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture of their daughter Naz Afreen Noon. She thanked fans and said they both are fine.
View this post on Instagram
Hello my lovely people. I am super proud and thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Naz Afreen Noon who came into this world on the 10th of December 2019 weighing in a healthy 3.4kgs. Shukar alhamdulilah both of us are fine. Can’t wait to show you all once she’s a bit older. Thank you for your prayers
Wishes from fans and celebrities have been pouring in for the couple.
On February 17, Baber surprised fans and the entertainment industry when she posted pictures from her wedding on Instagram with little fanfare.
Baber started her career in modelling back in 2010. She is regarded as one of the most recognised models in Pakistan and won the Best Emerging Talent – Fashion award at 13th Lux Style Awards in 2014.