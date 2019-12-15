Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019

21 mins ago
Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019

Photo: AFP

Jamaican psychology student Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 Saturday at a ceremony in London, with Miss France and Miss India runners-up in the beauty pageant.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself,” Singh, 23, tweeted.

“Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” she wrote.

Singh was crowned by last year’s winner, Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

Singh is the fourth Jamican to win the title. France’s Ophely Mezino and India’s Suman Rao were the runners-up.

