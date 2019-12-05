Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Culture

Mira Sethi announces dates of King Lear in Karachi

5 mins ago
Actor Mira Sethi took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the dates of King Lear’s performance in Karachi.

The holiday season of December will see the Shakespearean classic performed at the National Academy of Performing Arts from December 19 to December 29. The play has been reproduced in Urdu under the direction of Zia Mohyeddin, who is well known for his extensive body of work in theatre.

She described the experience of working with Mohyeddin as “punishing, demanding, exhilarating.”

Earlier on November 29, the newlywed had tweeted a picture of Mohyeddin showcasing one of his famous facial expressions during rehearsals.

The play is sure to be worth watching.

Mira Sethi Zia mohyeddin
 
