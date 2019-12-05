Mira Sethi announces dates of King Lear in Karachi

Actor Mira Sethi took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the dates of King Lear’s performance in Karachi.

The holiday season of December will see the Shakespearean classic performed at the National Academy of Performing Arts from December 19 to December 29. The play has been reproduced in Urdu under the direction of Zia Mohyeddin, who is well known for his extensive body of work in theatre.

She described the experience of working with Mohyeddin as “punishing, demanding, exhilarating.”

Working with Zia Mohyeddin sb has been punishing, demanding, exhilarating—the experience of a lifetime. #KingLear – an Urdu adaptation! – opens in Karachi Dec 19, and runs through Dec 29. Hope to see many of you there! 🤞🏾 — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) December 4, 2019

Earlier on November 29, the newlywed had tweeted a picture of Mohyeddin showcasing one of his famous facial expressions during rehearsals.

Does this mean he’s engrossed? Does this mean he’s taken by the action? Does this mean he wants to bang his head against the wall at the staggering incompetence of his actors? #ZiaMohyeddin #KingLear #Rehearsal #ComingSoon 😃 pic.twitter.com/2QZO7c9Qix — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) November 29, 2019

The play is sure to be worth watching.

