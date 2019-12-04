Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mexican couple converts to Islam after watching Turkish drama: report

4 hours ago
Mexican couple converts to Islam after watching Turkish drama: report

Picture: Yenisafak

A Mexican couple has converted to Islam after watching Turkish television series Resurrection: Ertugrul and meeting with one its actors in Los Angeles, a Turkish newspaper reported.

Celal Al, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the TV series, met the couple during the 22nd annual meeting of the Muslim American Society, Yenisafak reported.

According to the report, the couple converted to Islam after Celal Al gave a speech about his hit drama and Turkey.

“We were affected by Turkish TV series Resurrection: Ertuğrul and Turkey’s humanitarian activities around the world, and then decided to become Muslim,’’ the couple was quoted as saying.

The Ertugrul actor also gifted the couple two Qurans: one in English and another in Spanish.

Resurrection: Ertuğrul, taking place in 13th century Anatolia, tells the story of the period prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire around the life of Ertuğrul Gazi, the father of the empire’s first leader.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ertuğrul Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.